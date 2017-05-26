NBC10’s Rosemary Connors speaks to SEPTA general manager Jeff Knueppel about the changes the agency is making as they look to increase SEPTA Key usage.

As SEPTA continues to push new technology, it’s going to cost you more to ride the bus, train and/or trolley.

SEPTA’s Board approved the "modest increases across all modes of travel and methods of payment" as part of its 2018 Fiscal Year Budget, the agency said late Thursday.

The fare increase ranges from 4 to 25 percent depending on how you ride and pay.

The regular cash fare/quick trip for buses, trolleys and subways increases from $2.25 to $2.50 and from $1.80 to $2 for commuters using the SEPTA Key/token. The disabled fare increases 25 percent to $1.25. And, weekly and Monthly TransPasses and TrailPasses increase at varying amounts. (Click here for a full breakdown or increased fares.)

The cash transfer fee remains $1. That fee’s necessity as more commuters start using SEPTA Key will be studied due to the recommendations of an independent hearing examiner who oversaw 10 public hearings, SEPTA said.

With more riders transitioning to the Key, SEPTA will remove “premium fares” on its Norristown High-Speed Line and 123,124, 125 and 150 trolley routes.



The last time SEPTA hiked fares was in 2013. The current fare hike plan would go into effect on July 1 after being delayed a year so that SEPTA could begin implementation the Key, which phases out tokens and passes.

SEPTA says the added revenue from increased fares would help pay for labor, fuel and power costs built into its $1.45 billion (a 2.8 percent increase) operating budget.

Here are SEPTA's fare increase plans:

Transit Division Current Proposed SEPTA Key Cash/Quick Trip $2.25 $2.50 $2.50 SEPTA Token $1.80 $2.00 NA Cash via SEPTA Key Card (Replaces SEPTA Token) NA NA $2.00 Cash Transfer Fee $1.00 $1.00 NA Transfer Fee via SEPTA Key Card (Replaces Paper Transfer) NA NA $1.00 Weekly TransPass $24.00 $25.50 $25.50 Monthly TransPass $91.00 $96.00 $96.00 Convenience Pass $8.00 $9.00 $9.00 Disabled Fare $1.00 $1.25 $1.25 PATCO Joint Fare $3.10 $3.50 $4.00 Paratransit/Shared Ride $4.00 $4.25 $4.25 Frankford Garage Monthly Payment $42.75 $45.00 $45.00

Railroad Division Current Proposed SEPTA Key Fare Kiosk Weekly TrailPass Zone 1 $27.25 $28.25 $28.25 $28.25 Weekly TrailPass Zone 2 $36.50 $39.00 $39.00 $39.00 Weekly TrailPass Zone 3 $44.00 $47.00 $47.00 $47.00 Weekly TrailPass Zone Anywhere $53.00 $55.75 $55.75 $55.75 Monthly TrailPass Zone 1 $101.00 $105.00 $105.00 $105.00 Monthly TrailPass Zone 2 $135.00 $144.00 $144.00 $144.00 Monthly TrailPass Zone 3 $163.00 $174.00 $174.00 $174.00 Monthly TrailPass Zone Anywhere $191.00 $204.00 $204.00 $204.00 Weekly Cross County $29.00 $30.75 $30.75 NA Monthly Cross County $109.00 $115.00 $115.00 NA

Railroad Division Current Proposed SEPTA Key Fare Kiosk On Board** Ten Trip Zone 1 $38.00 $40.00 Replaced by SEPTA Key Card Replaced by SEPTA Key Card NA Ten Trip Zone 2 $45.00 $47.50 Replaced by SEPTA Key Card Replaced by SEPTA Key Card NA Ten Trip Zone 3 $54.50 $57.50 Replaced by SEPTA Key Card Replaced by SEPTA Key Card NA Ten Trip Zone 4 $62.50 $65.00 Replaced by SEPTA Key Card Replaced by SEPTA Key Card NA Ten Trip Zone NJ $80.00 $82.50 Replaced by SEPTA Key Card Replaced by SEPTA Key Card NA Weekday Zone 1 $4.75 $5.25 $4.00 $5.25 $7.00 Weekday Zone 2 $4.75 $5.25 $4.75 $5.25 $7.00 Weekday Zone 3 $5.75 $6.00 $5.75 $6.00 $8.00 Weekday Zone 4 $6.50 $6.75 $6.50 $6.75 $9.00 Weekday Zone NJ $9.00 $9.25 $8.25 $9.25 $11.00