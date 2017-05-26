The fare increase ranges from 4 to 25 percent depending on how you ride and pay.
The regular cash fare/quick trip for buses, trolleys and subways increases from $2.25 to $2.50 and from $1.80 to $2 for commuters using the SEPTA Key/token. The disabled fare increases 25 percent to $1.25. And, weekly and Monthly TransPasses and TrailPasses increase at varying amounts. (Click here for a full breakdown or increased fares.)
The cash transfer fee remains $1. That fee’s necessity as more commuters start using SEPTA Key will be studied due to the recommendations of an independent hearing examiner who oversaw 10 public hearings, SEPTA said.
With more riders transitioning to the Key, SEPTA will remove “premium fares” on its Norristown High-Speed Line and 123,124, 125 and 150 trolley routes.
The last time SEPTA hiked fares was in 2013. The current fare hike plan would go into effect on July 1 after being delayed a year so that SEPTA could begin implementation the Key, which phases out tokens and passes.
SEPTA says the added revenue from increased fares would help pay for labor, fuel and power costs built into its $1.45 billion (a 2.8 percent increase) operating budget.
Here are SEPTA's fare increase plans:
Transit Division
Current
Proposed
SEPTA Key
Cash/Quick Trip
$2.25
$2.50
$2.50
SEPTA Token
$1.80
$2.00
NA
Cash via SEPTA Key Card (Replaces SEPTA Token)
NA
NA
$2.00
Cash Transfer Fee
$1.00
$1.00
NA
Transfer Fee via SEPTA Key Card (Replaces Paper Transfer)