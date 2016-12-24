A SEPTA employee who wanted to make a difference for children in need recently hit a major milestone.

Chris Guinan, a maintenance manager at Overbrook Shop, began refurbishing gently used bicycles five years ago as a way to give back to his community. He presented five children with bikes during the holiday season that year, but since then the number has skyrocketed.

This December, Guinan delivered his 500th bike to Philadelphia’s Intercultural Family Services, Inc. along with a collection of over 100 other bikes for kids in need, said SEPTA.

"This has taken a life of its own," said Guinan in an interview with SEPTA. "Each year, I find myself collecting more and more bikes."

Guinan gets bikes from other SEPTA workers along with his community and begins preparing each March for the December delivery. Cindy, Chris’ wife, says by mid-summer, their backyard looks like the North Pole.

An 11-year-old named Christopher was the recipient of the bike and picked from the over 100 that were delivered by Guinan and his family this year to IFS. Christopher was also gifted a helmet from IFS and was ready to roll on his new bike.