Major Delays on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line After Fire

Riders on SEPTA's busiest line should expect delays during the Tuesday rush hour after a fire.



Firefighters responded to a small trash fire in the train area at 13th and Market streets late Tuesday afternoon.



The fire was placed under control at 4:48 p.m. but impacted service. SEPTA's Market/Frankford Line was shut down in both directions between 30th Street and 5th Street.



SEPTA officials initially sent out shuttle buses to pick up passengers while repairs were being made. They later brought back one track to put in service on the Market/Frankford line though passengers should expect major delays of up to 30 minutes as El trains in both directions will operate over the track. Passengers traveling along the Market/Frankford Line must board all trains on westbound platforms between 30th and 5th Street Stations for the time being.



The Market/Frankford Line is SEPTA's busiest rail line overall with a daily average weekday ridership of 187,449. Trains normally operate every four minutes during the evening rush hour.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.

