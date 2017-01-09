SEPTA Bus Overturns, Blocks Woodhaven Road for Hours | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY
SEPTA Bus Overturns, Blocks Woodhaven Road for Hours

Mechanic hurt as off-duty shuttle bus flips on median of Woodhaven Road

By Dan Stamm

    One person was hurt as a SEPTA shuttle bus overturned along one of Philadelphia’s busiest roads early Monday.

    The bus overturned in the eastbound lanes of Woodhaven Road (Route 63) between Knights Road and Woodhaven Road around 3:30 a.m.

    A mechanic was test driving the bus -- used to transport passengers at Cornwells Heights Station -- when the he lost control, said SEPTA. The bus wasn’t in service at the time.

    After the bus flipped onto the median, the mechanic managed to get himself out of the bus through the windshield and was taken to Aria - Jefferson Health – Torresdale for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, said SEPTA.

    No word yet on when the crash will be fully cleared -- it took more than three hours to upright the vehicle. NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington suggested using academy Road as an alternate route.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

