One person was hurt as a SEPTA shuttle bus overturned along one of Philadelphia’s busiest roads early Monday.

The bus overturned in the eastbound lanes of Woodhaven Road (Route 63) between Knights Road and Woodhaven Road around 3:30 a.m.

A mechanic was test driving the bus -- used to transport passengers at Cornwells Heights Station -- when the he lost control, said SEPTA. The bus wasn’t in service at the time.

After the bus flipped onto the median, the mechanic managed to get himself out of the bus through the windshield and was taken to Aria - Jefferson Health – Torresdale for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, said SEPTA.

No word yet on when the crash will be fully cleared -- it took more than three hours to upright the vehicle. NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington suggested using academy Road as an alternate route.