SEPTA Wants to Advance 'Rebuilding the System' With 2018 Budget

SEPTA's $723-million budget plan calls for better technology

    (Published Monday, March 27, 2017)

    SEPTA has proposed a $723 million budget for 2018.

    The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority released the plan Monday that focuses on implementing the new SEPTA Key technology, adding new electric trains and buses, and improving area infrastructure as the agency looks to advance its "Rebuilding the System" initiative.

    Philly.com reports SEPTA also plans to make more Regional Rail stations handicapped accessible in addition to improving their overall look.

    Communications projects to bolster the dispatch system are included as well.

    State funding accounts for almost half of SEPTA's budget. The rest comes from federal support, capital financing and local sources. The budget will be an almost $180 million increase compared to 2017 if it passes.

    Public hearings on the budget are set for April 26. A board vote is scheduled for May 25.

    Click here to examine the entire budget proposal.

    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

