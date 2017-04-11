SEPTA’s Fox Chase Train Line service is suspended due to a brush fire in Cheltenham Township.

The fire started near Tookany Creek Parkway and Johns Road Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters are currently battling the flames. No injuries have been reported.

SEPTA suspended its Fox Chase Train Line as a result of the fire. Passengers may board the Broad Street Line to the Olney Transportation Center and connect with the Route 18 Bus. They may also board the Broad Street Line or Regional Rail Service to the Fern Rock Station and connect with the Route 28 Bus.

Passengers who want to travel to Ryers Station may also board the Regional Rail service to the Fern Rock Station and connect with Route 70.