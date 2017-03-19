Police Investigate Caught on Cam Brawl at SEPTA Station

SEPTA Police say they plan to file charges in a large caught-on-video fight on the Broad Street Line's platform at Broad and Vine streets in Center City. But this isn't the first brawl that SEPTA police and riders have had to contend with.

Officials are searching for several people who they want to question in connection to a large brawl that occurred at a SEPTA station in Center City late Thursday afternoon.

Julian Coppertino told NBC10 he was near SEPTA’s Race-Vine Station when he noticed a group of teens throwing ice at other children. Coppertino said he told the group to stop and was then jumped by them outside. He ran into the SEPTA station but the group caught up to him and attacked him again.

“When you’re getting jumped it’s like you kind of just have to stay calm and like just cover your face,” Coppertino said.

At least three other teens were also hurt during the brawl. The attack was captured on video and later posted on social media.

“It was horrible because my son looked like he was helpless,” Coppertino’s mother Jennifer Bianco told NBC10. “He was defeated and they were still kicking him like he was an animal on the ground.”

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel told NBC10 the incident was one of many recent fights that have occurred at stations throughout the city.

“At 15th and Market I can’t tell you how many fights there have been in front of police officers,” he said.

An increased number of SEPTA officers are on duty during after school hours from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in response to the disturbances.

On Sunday SEPTA police released photos of eight people who they want to question in connection to the fight. While the eight individuals are not persons of interest or suspects police still want to speak to them as part of their investigation. *Note* The tweet incorrectly states that the incident occurred on Wednesday rather than Thursday.

If you have any information on their identities, please call SEPTA Police at 215-580-8111.