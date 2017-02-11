Lil Bitz after he was rescued in December, 2015 (left), Lil Bitz after three months of recovery (right)

When Lil Bitz was found in Germantown along with his mother and four siblings in December, he weighed only five ounces -- compared to his brothers’ weights of 12 to 15 ounces.

By three weeks old, Bitz was about the size of an average new born kitten.

But now, after three months in the care of Philadelphia's Animal Care and Control Team, the runt beat the odds and has grown into a healthy kitten looking for a fur-ever home.

“Runts like Lil Bitz have a hard time surviving for many reasons, sometimes because of underlying medical conditions, or simply not being able to eat due to the stronger litter mates pushing them away,” said Dr. Hillary Herendeen, V.M.D., Medical Director of ACCT Philly. “But with supplemental feeding and careful monitoring, runts can make it.”

With the help of a foster home, bottle feeding three to four times a day in addition to nursing from mom, and a calorie-dense supplement called Nutrical, Bitz began to grow. He was soon back to playing with his siblings, however he wasn’t on the road to full recovery just yet.

Bitz developed a digestive problem that caused him a lot of discomfort. Doctors were not able to determine if the problem was congenital, a birth defect, or a condition called 'Megacolon'. His foster mom decided to treat his condition in hopes for a resolution and with the help of daily enemas, medication and lots of love and care from his mom and veterinary students from the University of Pennsylvania, Bitz was able to outgrow his digestive problems.

Bitz eventually became healthy enough to be neutered and will soon be heading to ACCT Philly’s Everyday Adoption Center at PetSmart in Plymouth Meeting to find a new home.

“It is tempting to keep him,” said Darcy Oordt, Bitz’ foster mom and Data Coordinator for ACCT Philly. “But I want him to have an extra special home. I know he will make someone very, very happy.”

To adopt Lil Bitz, visit him at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart Plymouth Meeting at 2100 Chemical Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA. For more information, please call ACCT Philly at 267-385-3800 or email adopt@acctphilly.com