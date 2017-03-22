"Join Clean Air Council, SEPTA, and West Philly Runners as we RACE THE BUS! Test your speed with us on Wednesday, March 22 – and practice your pace for the upcoming Run for Clean Air."

Think you could outrun SEPTA’s Route 21 bus as it travels down Chestnut Street? The Clean Air Council wants you to try and prove it.

The annual ‘Race the Bus’ run on Wednesday invites runners of all levels to test their speed against the city’s public transportation in preparation for the 2017 Run for Clean Air.

This year, runners will meet at the corner of 40th and Chestnut and attempt to beat the bus in rush hour traffic as makes all regular stops along the route. After traversing the 3.1 mile course, all while following pedestrian and crossing laws, runners will end at 2nd and Chestnut Streets and celebrate with a post-race happy hour event.

“The annual Race the Bus event is an exciting chance for runners to practice their race approach and meet like-minded environmental champions before they participate in the Run for Clean Air,” the council explains. “More than 2,500 runners are expected at the race, which also serves as the region’s largest Earth Day celebration and one of its longest-running charity races.”

According to the council, runners interested in trying to beat the bus should be on 40th and Chestnut Streets before the race begins at 5:41 p.m. There, they will meet with the bus and begin the race as the SEPTA driver steps on the gas.

For more information on the event and to RSVP, visit the Facebook page.

The 36th annual ‘Run for Clean Air’ will be held on April 9, on Martin Luther King Drive. To learn more about the Run for Clean Air, click here.