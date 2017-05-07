Runners Prepare to Start the Broad Street Run | NBC 10 Philadelphia
WATCH LIVE: 
Blue Cross Broad Street Run
logo_philly_2x
Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Blue Cross Broad Street Run

May 7, 2017 -- WATCH LIVE on NBC10 and Telemundo 62

Runners Prepare to Start the Broad Street Run

By Tim Furlong

NBC10's Tim Furlong is at the start where runners are preparing to begin the 10 mile trek to South Philly.

Published 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices