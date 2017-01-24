Jan. 24, 2017: Crews work to repair overhead wires along Route 70 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Crews worked overnight to repair downed wires that caused traffic troubles along a busy South Jersey road Tuesday morning.

The repairs closed all of U.S. Route 70 between N Cropwell and Springdale roads – almost a 2-mile stretch – in Cherry Hill early Tuesday.

The closed stretch of Route 70 includes multiple auto dealerships and stores.

Crews could be seen around 5 a.m. working in baskets from multiple utility trucks as they tried to get repairs done and the roadway reopened.

The roadway was reopened shortly after 6 a.m.