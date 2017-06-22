A wrong way wreck left a person dead along a busy South Jersey roadway Thursday morning.

A pickup truck and dump truck collided along Route 55 northbound in Franklin Township, Gloucester County around 3 a.m.

The wreck left one person dead, it was unclear which vehicle that person was in.

New Jersey State Police said one of the vehicles was going the wrong way on the highway between exits 35 and 39B but they didn’t immediately reveal which vehicle was in the wrong.

The force of the wreck left the pickup truck in flames – the front of the vehicle badly damaged – and caused the dump truck to spill its load of sand or dirt as it overturned onto the roadway.

The roadway remained closed for hours as police investigated and worked to clean up the crash and a fuel spill. All cars were forced off onto Exit 35.