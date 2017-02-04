A deadly crash closed a busy Montgomery County highway early Saturday.

The driver lost control and overturned while driving eastbound along U.S. Route 422 near the exit to Grosstown Road in West Pottsgrove Township, Pennsylvania just after midnight, said Montgomery County dispatchers.

At least one person died at the scene and another was medevac’d from the scene, said dispatchers.

More than six hours later, the eastbound lanes remained closed but the westbound lanes were reopened.

No word yet on what caused the driver to lose control.

The deadly night on Philadelphia-area roads continued at Broad Street and Stenton Avenue in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood as a two-car wreck around 1:35 a.m. left on person dead and one hospitalized at Einstein Medical Center, said Philadelphia police.