A crash along a busy Delaware County road left a big rig across the highway during the Thursday morning rush.

The car carrier jackknifed as it collided with an SUV in the eastbound lanes of route 322 near Interstate 95 in Upper Chichester around 5:30 a.m.

No word yet on the extent of injuries.

The truck struck the cement barricade and pushed some debris into the westbound lanes. One lane got by westbound around 7 a.m. as the eastbound lanes remained closed.