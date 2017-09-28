A deadly big rig crash closed a busy Chester County highway for much of the morning rush Thursday and caused big trouble for Downingtown students trying to catch the bus.

A tractor-trailer and sedan collided in the eastbound lanes of the Route 30 Bypass near Route 282 in East Caln Township before 4 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

The roadway remained closed as of 7 a.m. as police diverted traffic at Route 322 and as crews investigated the deadly crash.

The wreck and fuel spill, which didn't involve a school bus, caused the Downingtown Area School District to reroute buses leading to delays.

"Accident on Route 30 is causing a delay in getting our buses out to homes," the district said on its website. "At this time, we do not know what buses are running behind but will update you with that information as we obtain it. We ask for your patience as this situation unfolds."

Some district buses park in a lot adjacent to Downingtown Middle School, next to the bypass.

NBC10 is working to confirm details about the cause of the wreck.