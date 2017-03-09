The Route 202 bridges near the Route 30 Interchange in East and West Whiteland townships should be under construction for about two years.

Motorists along a busy stretch of Chester County roadway will be dealing with construction detours for the next two years that include driving on the bridge in the opposite direction.

PennDOT announced Tuesday its plan to complete the final phase of the U.S. Route 202 improvement project by speeding $26.4 million to rehab a pair of bridges over Amtrak lines near the Route 30 Interchange in East Whiteland and West Whiteland townships.

During the project -- expected to last about two years -- PennDOT plans to keep two lanes of traffic open in each direction as crews repair the twin structures. To maintain traffic flow, PennDOT will shift lanes as part of a five-stage process.

"A temporary traffic pattern will be implemented to carry one lane on the bridge under construction and a second lane on the adjacent bridge, where concrete barriers will separate the lane from the two travel lanes heading in the opposite direction," PennDOT said in a news release.

Crews will begin this week by establishing a work zone from just south of Route 401 to just north of Boot Road, PennDOT said. The rebuild -- starting with the northbound span -- is set to begin on Monday, March 20.

"Crews will repair the six-span twin structures by upgrading the support piers; replacing the bridge decks and walls; constructing a retaining wall to stabilize the embankment, rehabilitating existing concrete pavement north of the bridges; and installing new Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) equipment," PennDOT said.