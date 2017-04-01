2 Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

Two people were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia Saturday night.

Five vehicles were involved in the accident in the northbound lanes of the Boulevard near 2nd Street around 7 p.m. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Carmen Bergos told NBC10 her daughter’s vehicle was one of the cars involved in the accident.

“She heard something go boom and when she looked out the door all four cars were smashed,” Bergos said.

Domonique Soto’s gray Camry was also damaged in the crash. She says the car was donated to her so that she could transport her 4-year-old son who has special needs.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash.