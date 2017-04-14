Deadly Big Rig Wreck Blocks Roosevelt Boulevard | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Deadly Big Rig Wreck Blocks Roosevelt Boulevard

Wreck near D Street closes northbound lanes

    NBC10 - Aundrea Cline-Thomas

    A horrific crash that claimed two lives closed a stretch of the busy Roosevelt Boulevard Friday.

    The wreck closed the outer lanes of Route 1 northbound near D Street in the Feltonville section of the city before 9 a.m.

    Two women in their 20s died at the scene -- their bodies under sheets on the asphalt -- and a man was taken to Einstein Medical Center with undisclosed injuries, Philadelphia Police said.

    As SkyForce10 hovered overhead you could see a tractor-trailer and a badly-damaged SUV blocking the roadway.

    Stick to the inner lanes but expect a slow ride if you need to get by the crash.

