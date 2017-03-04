Philadelphia Police honored a slain officer on the two-year anniversary of his death. A vigil and balloon release were held Saturday on the 1700 block of N. 17th Street for Sergeant Robert Wilson III.

Wilson, a 30-year-old father, was killed on March 5, 2015 when two men attempted to rob a North Philadelphia GameStop store. Wilson was inside the store in full uniform buying his son a birthday gift when two armed robbers entered and announced a holdup.

The officer got into a shootout with the two gunmen, diverting gunfire away from store staff and customers. Wilson was struck six times by gunfire and later died from his injuries.

Two men, 29-year-old Carlton Hipps and 25-year-old Ramone Williams, are charged in Wilson’s murder.