Philly Police Honor Slain Officer on 2-Year Anniversary of His Death | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Philly Police Honor Slain Officer on 2-Year Anniversary of His Death

A vigil and balloon release were held Saturday on the 1700 block of N. 17th Street for Sergeant Robert Wilson III.

By David Chang and Vince Lattanzio

    Philadelphia Police

    Philadelphia Police honored a slain officer on the two-year anniversary of his death. A vigil and balloon release were held Saturday on the 1700 block of N. 17th Street for Sergeant Robert Wilson III.

    Wilson, a 30-year-old father, was killed on March 5, 2015 when two men attempted to rob a North Philadelphia GameStop store. Wilson was inside the store in full uniform buying his son a birthday gift when two armed robbers entered and announced a holdup.

    The officer got into a shootout with the two gunmen, diverting gunfire away from store staff and customers. Wilson was struck six times by gunfire and later died from his injuries.

    Two men, 29-year-old Carlton Hipps and 25-year-old Ramone Williams, are charged in Wilson’s murder.

    Published 36 minutes ago
