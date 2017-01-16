A man accused of shooting and killing another man during a robbery inside a West Philadelphia home was arrested Sunday.

Matthew White, 32, is charged with murder, robbery, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

Police say White entered a second floor apartment on the 5400 block of W. Girard Avenue back on January 9th around 10 p.m. and announced a robbery. He then allegedly took out a gun and opened fire, shooting the resident, 32-year-old Barry Jones, in the head. As White fled the scene he fired another shot at a 49-year-old woman who was also at the apartment, police said. The woman was not hurt during the incident.

Jones was taken to the Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he died from his injuries shortly after.

Police say White also robbed three women at gunpoint during a different home invasion on January 8th around 10:40 p.m. on the 1300 block of N. 52nd Street. He stole their cellphones and $500, according to investigators.