Armed Robbers Target 5 Stores in Philly

Police say armed robbers have targeted at least five stores in Philadelphia since late November.

Police are searching for at least two men who they say are responsible for five robberies in Philadelphia, including one in which an accomplice was shot in the back by an armed owner.

One of the suspects first targeted the GM Mini Market at 401 North 64th Street back on November 28, 2016. The suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at a 36-year-old employee and demanded money, according to investigators. He then stole an unknown amount of cash and fled east on Callowhill Street.

The employee, who has a license to carry, chased the suspect with his own firearm. When the suspect reached the 300 block of North Gross Street he turned and fired once at the employee and then continued to flee. The employee was not injured during the incident.

On January 27 at 9:28 p.m. a gunman entered the Haverford Grill on the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue. Police say he pointed his gun at a 20-year-old female employee and demanded money from the cash register. He then took an undetermined amount of cash and fled in an unknown direction. He was last seen in what appeared to be a dark-colored 2000 through 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo with another man, according to investigators.

On January 29 at 9:40 p.m. two suspects entered the Eagle’s Corner Chinese Restaurant on 6200 Spruce Street. Police say the suspects went in through the backdoor, pointed a gun at the owner, 49-year-old John Zhang, and demanded money.

"They pushed the gun on my back," Zhang told NBC10. "I knew this was a robbery."

The suspects then fled after taking an unknown amount of cash.

As the suspects ran away and climbed over a fence, Zhang grabbed a gun and ran after them. He fired three shots and struck one of the suspects, later identified as 26-year-old Markquise Vanlue, in the back, according to investigators.

"The other maybe a little bit slow," Zhang said. "He probably did get shot. I fired at them."

Police say Vanlue later walked into Mercy Hospital for treatment. He was then arrested and charged with robbery.

On January 31 at 4:35 p.m. two suspects walked into the Vine Street Deli on the 200 block of North Simpson Street. Once inside, the first suspect pointed his gun towards two female employees, age 33 and 39, and demanded money and cigarettes, police said. He also aimed his gun at a third witness and demanded that he give up his wallet, police said.

The second suspect went behind the counter and removed money from the cash register. Both suspects then fled the store and were last seen heading north on Simpson Street.

Finally, last Thursday at 8 p.m., the suspect and an accomplice entered Palano Food Market on 6900 Woodland Avenue. The first suspect approached a 41-year-old employee who was working behind the counter and pointed a gun at him while the second suspect stole an unknown amount of cash from the register. The first suspect then ordered a 21-year-old employee who was walking to the front of the store to lay on the floor. The suspect then stole the second victim’s wallet. Both suspects then fled and were last seen heading south on 69th Street.

The first suspect is described as a thin black male standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-8. During several robberies he wore a ski mask, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black leather jacket and blue jeans, police said.

The second suspect is described as a muscular, light skinned black male standing 6-feet with his face covered.

If you have any information on the identities of either suspect, please call Philadelphia Police.