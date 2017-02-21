The man stole items from inside St. Joan of Arc Church in Marlton, New Jersey.

Evesham township Police are asking for help identifying a man who stole money and gift cards from a church.

A man entered St. Joan of Arc Church at 100 Willowbend Road in Marlton, New Jersey at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 13, police said in a Facebook post.

Investigators determined the suspect hid inside a guest room on the second floor of the church and waited until 11 p.m. to begin walking around the building, stealing cash and gift cards from various rooms.

Police believe the suspect then contacted a taxi cab company for transportation to an area near the Philadelphia Airport.

The suspect is described as a stocky built male in his mid-40s with a thin mustache.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699, or email at Facebook@eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 847411.