Armed Driver Shoots Man During Road Rage Incident: Police

A man is recovering after a driver followed him on the highway and then shot him during a road rage incident in West Philadelphia Saturday morning.

Police say an unidentified man in a black Toyota Camry followed the 25-year-old victim from the expressway to the 1700 block of N. 53rd Street around 10 a.m. The suspect then took out a gun and opened fire. A bullet went through the driver’s door of the victim's Kia sedan and then struck him in the left hip. The suspect then drove away.

The victim was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he is currently in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old black male with a dark complexion and beard driving a black Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows.