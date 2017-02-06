Video shows residents dragging a naked carjacking suspect out of a taxi cab in Rittenhouse Square Monday afternoon.

Police say the unidentified armed man carjacked a taxi driver around 3:35 p.m. Video shows the suspect losing control of the cab as another man runs up and grabs the driver side door near 18th and Walnut streets. The taxi cab then hits a curb and spins out of control as smoke rises and more residents run towards the vehicle.

After the vehicle finally comes to a stop and smoke continues to rise, more people run towards the cab and drag the naked man out onto the street.

Responding police officers arrested the man and placed him into custody. They have not yet revealed his identity.

The taxi driver was not hurt during the incident.