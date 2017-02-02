Surveillance video shows a hooded man attacking an employee opening a Rite Aid in West Goshen Township. The morning attack happened just after the gate was raised and alarm was disarmed. NBC10's Deanna Durante spoke with the victim's family. (Published Friday, Jan. 27, 2017)

A man wearing glasses with a hood pulled over his head.

That’s what a sketch released by Chester County police shows the man accused of assaulting a Rite Aid worker during an armed robbery last week.

The nationwide pharmacy chain offered a $5,000 reward for the arrest of the man who attacked a Rite Aid manager in the vestibule of the Phoenixville Pike store in West Goshen on Jan. 27. The attack left the worker hurt, said police.

Surveillance video shows the suspect – described by investigators as a man 26 to 40 years old; standing around 6-feet tall; and weighing between 180 to 200 pounds who wore a black hoodie and glasses – attack the employee just moments after the manager lifted the security gate and deactivated the alarm. A struggle ensued as they entered the store.

This sketch shows the armed robber accused of attacking a West Goshen Rite Aid worker.

Photo credit: West Goshen Police Department

The suspect then forced the worker to open the safe at gunpoint, said police. The suspect filled up a plastic Rite Aid bag with cash then fled the scene on foot after knocking the employee down, said investigators.

The injured worker was treated at an area hospital and released, said police.

Armed robberies are rare in West Goshen where only two were reported in 2016. In total there were 140 robberies throughout Chester County last year, according to state Uniformed Crime Report information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Goshen Police Department at (610) 696-7400.