Beloved Retired Priest, Sister Die in Crash

A beloved retired Hoboken priest and his sister died after their vehicle was rear-ended by a pickup in Freehold Township, authorities said.

The Rev. Michael Guglielmelli, 81, who served the St. Francis Church for nearly three decades, and 87-year-old Dolores Guglielmelli were at a red light in a minivan with three others Sunday when the vehicle was hit by an unidentified 19-year-old driver, officials said.

The priest and his sister died at a hospital. The other occupants remain hospitalized, except for the 55-year-old driver, who was treated and released.

The 19-year-old driver was treated for a minor injury.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Michael Guglielmelli grew up blocks from the St. Francis Church he served for so long, according to NJ.com. The website reports he retired as pastor in 2012 at the age of 76 -- and the city named a street corner in honor of him.

"At this time we ask for prayers for the Guglielmelli and Gallina families and for the entire St. Francis Community," Fr. Christopher Panlilio, who replaced Guglielmelli, said in a statement mourning his death. "Fr. Michael served our Parish and the City of Hoboken with love and compassion. He taught us the meaning of caring for those who are less fortunate and how to care for one another in the true spirit of St. Francis."