Retaining Wall Collapses in Front of Manayunk Couple's Home

A retaining wall collapse has forced a Manayunk couple to climb over a large mound of dirt just to get inside their home.

Construction crews were working on the sidewalk near Brett Copeland and Melissa Brightsband’s home on the 3800 block of Terrace Street. A retaining wall stood in front of their house and the construction area.

The couple, who planned to move out of their home Saturday, went out to dinner Friday night. When they returned home they discovered the retaining wall and walkway to their house had collapsed exposing a hole with a 20-foot drop.

“We were out to dinner,” Copeland said. “Our neighbor texted us saying, ‘Are you guys home?’ We said, ‘No.’ And he said, ‘Well your sidewalk’s gone.’ I said, ‘How is that possible?’”

No one was hurt during the collapse. Construction crews filled the hole with a mound of dirt Saturday.

The timing is especially bad for Copeland and Brightsband who are in the process of moving to a new home. They were forced to bring their furniture down the mound of dirt out to the moving truck Saturday.

Officials have not revealed what caused the collapse. NBC10 reached out to see if L&I is investigating the developer handling the construction in front of the home. They told us that information was not currently available however.