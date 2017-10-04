NBC10 was there Wednesday morning as FEMA loaded 1.4 million meals and 1.8 million liters of water on the 3-tier barge Fortaleza at a Pennsauken, New Jersey port Wednesday morning.

Besides the 170 shipping containers bound for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico, FEMA loaded up 60 transport/response vehicles, 190 bucket trucks, various SUVs and other vehilces onto the 730-foot barge. It takes about 19 hours to load everything.

The barge is expected to arrive in San Juan after being towed at sea for the next seven days.

