A look at the Schuylkill River Trail in Pottstown.

A popular recreational trail running from Philadelphia to the suburbs is getting extended in Montgomery County.

The borough of Pottstown and Montgomery County will join forces to extend the Schuylkill River Trail.

“This new multiuse trail will be built along Industrial Highway between South Washington Street and Moser Road,” a news release about the project said. “Additionally, new signs and pavement markings alerting motorists to be on the lookout for cyclists will be installed on College Drive and Industrial Highway between Keystone Boulevard and South Washington Street.”

The new trail is the first part of a two-phase project to connect the trail with the currently under construction U.S. Route 422 bridge. Once everything is completed, the bridge will include a separate multiuse trail that will allow people to cross over to the Chester County portion of the trail, officials said.

The county hired Lititz-based Flyway Excavating Inc. for just over $1 million to work on the project. The current phase is expected to last from from May 8 to Oct. 12.

This phase of the Pottstown trail construction project includes (per officials):

1. Construction of a new bike and pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Washington Street and Industrial Highway

2. Construction of a multiuse trail between Washington Street and Moser Road (the trail will be constructed within the existing right-of-way on the south side of Industrial Highway)

3. Removal of the existing wire guardrail and replacement with modern W-Beam Steel Guardrail

4. Stabilization of numerous storm sewer outfalls along the stream bank

5. New signage and pavement markings