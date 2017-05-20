Recovery Mission Underway for Teen Missing in Delaware River

Crews are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in the Delaware River in Philadelphia's Torresdale section.

Crews are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in the Delaware River in Philadelphia's Torresdale section.

According to police, a 16, 17, 18 and 19-year old went swimming around 10:15 Friday night in the Delaware River near Linden Avenue. Only three of them returned to the banks of the river.

The 16-year-old did not return to shore.

Multiple agencies, including the Philadelphia Police Department, Fire Department and Coast Guard are still searching the water.

Police continue to investigate.