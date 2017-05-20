Recovery Mission Underway for Teen Missing in Delaware River

Crews are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in the Delaware River in Philadelphia's Torresdale section.
According to police, a 16, 17, 18 and 19-year old went swimming around 10:15 Friday night in the Delaware River near Linden Avenue. Only three of them returned to the banks of the river.
The 16-year-old did not return to shore.
Multiple agencies, including the Philadelphia Police Department, Fire Department and Coast Guard are still searching the water.
Police continue to investigate.
