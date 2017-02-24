Guests Dangle From Burning South Jersey Hotel

A Fire ripped through the Ramada Inn in Vineland early Friday leaving two people hurt. NBC10's MAtt DeLucia reports.

A blaze that shot through the roof of a South Jersey hotel overnight left two people, including a police officer, injured.

The blaze at the Ramada Inn on Landis Avenue in Vineland broke out in a second floor room around 2 a.m. Friday and it took firefighters more than two hours to get the flames under control. In total, 28 people made it out of the inn alive, firefighters said.

Guests were hanging from second floor windows and throwing out their belongings when firefighters arrived, Fire Chief Robert Pagnini said.

The police officer suffered smoke inhalation and a woman was taken to a hospital suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

The guests that made it out unscathed were housed at a nearby hotel, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation at daybreak Friday.