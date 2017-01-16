Bill's Blog: Warmer Temps With Rain Likely

Sunny with some clouds Monday as a warmer-than-normal week takes hold in the Philadelphia region. (Published 40 minutes ago)

Hold on to your thermometer, normally cold winter temperatures are set to take a break this week! The warming trend starts Monday as Morning temperatures that dropped to well below freezing began warming up nicely.

The nicer weather is timed perfectly for MLK Day activities. Although the sunshine will start to fade with clouds increasing in the afternoon, it will stay dry through the evening and won't be as cold Monday night.

The timing of the clouds is key. With their arrival late Monday into the evening, temperatures will not get as cold, making it likely that most neighborhoods will be warm enough to only see rain Tuesday. However, those first showers may produce light rain or light freezing rain before sunrise in the colder Lehigh Valley neighborhoods, but this area will likely only get rain after sunrise as it will warm above freezing during the day.

Rain showers will be on and off during the day Tuesday.

The First Alert hour-by-hour Futurecast shows the possibility of moderate showers in the Pennsylvania suburbs Tuesday evening.

After Tuesday's rain, let the milder weather begin! The average high temperature for Philadelphia in January is 40 degrees, but, we'll be in the 50s starting Wednesday.

There will be more periods of wet weather with this mild air, but as the 10-Day on 10 shows, it will only be rain.