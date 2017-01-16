Bill's Blog: Warmer Temps With Rain Likely | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

Lunch Break

A little mind candy for the middle of your day

Bill's Blog: Warmer Temps With Rain Likely

After a dry MLK Day, expect some wet, but warm, weather later in the week

By Bill Henley

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Sunny with some clouds Monday as a warmer-than-normal week takes hold in the Philadelphia region. (Published 40 minutes ago)

    Hold on to your thermometer, normally cold winter temperatures are set to take a break this week! The warming trend starts Monday as Morning temperatures that dropped to well below freezing began warming up nicely.

    Photo credit: NBC10

    The nicer weather is timed perfectly for MLK Day activities. Although the sunshine will start to fade with clouds increasing in the afternoon, it will stay dry through the evening and won't be as cold Monday night.

    Photo credit: NBC10

    The timing of the clouds is key. With their arrival late Monday into the evening, temperatures will not get as cold, making it likely that most neighborhoods will be warm enough to only see rain Tuesday. However, those first showers may produce light rain or light freezing rain before sunrise in the colder Lehigh Valley neighborhoods, but this area will likely only get rain after sunrise as it will warm above freezing during the day.

    Photo credit: NBC10

    Rain showers will be on and off during the day Tuesday.

    The First Alert hour-by-hour Futurecast shows the possibility of moderate showers in the Pennsylvania suburbs Tuesday evening.

    Photo credit: NBC10

    After Tuesday's rain, let the milder weather begin! The average high temperature for Philadelphia in January is 40 degrees, but, we'll be in the 50s starting Wednesday.

    Photo credit: NBC10

    There will be more periods of wet weather with this mild air, but as the 10-Day on 10 shows, it will only be rain.

    Photo credit: NBC10

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 40 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices