Raging Inferno Devours New Jersey Apartment Building | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Raging Inferno Devours New Jersey Apartment Building

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    An apartment fire in Passaic, New Jersey, displaced about 200 residents, officials said. Michael George reports. 

    (Published Saturday, April 15, 2017)

    A raging afternoon blaze devoured part of a residential building in New Jersey Saturday and fire officials are worried the building will collapse.

    The blaze began on the top floor of the 46-unit brick building on Gregory Avenue in Passaic, Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost. 

    Firefighters evacuated the building, officials said. Only minor injuries, such as smoke inhalation, have been reported, fire officials said.

    About 200 people were displaced by the fire, officials said. Residents were being helped at a gym at a nearby high school. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Parts of the building had collapsed internally, Trentacost said. He said firefighters are concerned that the entire building would collapse. 

    About 150 firefighters responded, but have been unable to control the blaze. They were trying to keep it from spreading to nearby buildings, Trentacost said. 

    Published 53 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices