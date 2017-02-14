Raging Fire Engulfs Boat Marina in Belmar | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

Raging Fire Engulfs Boat Marina in Belmar

The mayor said several boats were burning at a local marina

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    @mattdohertynj / Twitter
    Boats at a marina in Belmar, NJ, burn on Feb. 14, 2017, in a photo tweeted by the town's mayor.

    A raging fire engulfed a marina in Belmar on Tuesday, and at least several boats burned in the blaze, the town's mayor said.

    Social media photos and videos showed thick black smoke rising from the marina, which the mayor tweeted was at the AP Marina on 5th Avenue. 

    The mayor told NBC New York the fire was under control as of about 1:20 p.m.

    A post shared by milton garcia (@m_dot76) on

    Videos showed the large plume of smoke could be seen from a distance, and initial reports said there was a heavy fire departments.

    A post shared by Kyle Rogers (@kylewrogers) on

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices