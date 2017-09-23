Radnor Township's president of the Board of Commissioners is under investigation by the Delaware County District Attorney. Authorities have searched his home but have not yet released the reason for the investigation. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the details.

Radnor Township Board of Commissioners president Philip Ahr is under investigation by the Delaware County District Attorney's Office, sources told NBC10 Friday.

Why Ahr is under investigation remains unclear, however.

Detectives arrived at Ahr's twin home early Thursday with a search warrant to collect evidence, sources said.



NBC10 made multiple attempts to reach Ahr at his home, by phone and social media, but were unsuccessful.

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office wouldn't elaborate on the investigation, only saying it's "ongoing."

Commissioner Luke Clark confirmed Friday that the board was notified of the raid and investigation Friday. Clark said he was asked not to discuss the merits of the case and referred further questions to the DA's office.



Radnor Township called a staff meeting Friday to discuss the investigation. Staff approached after the meeting only said they were informed of the probe.

Ahr's biography was unavailable on the Radnor Township website Friday. As of Saturday, the page was accessible again, but said "No bio submitted."

