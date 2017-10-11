Radnor Township's president of the Board of Commissioners is under investigation by the Delaware County District Attorney. Authorities have searched his home but have not yet released the reason for the investigation. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the details.

The president of a Main Line board of commissioners faces child porn charges for having images depicting infants and other children involved in sex acts.

Radnor Township Board President Philip Ahr, 66, is accused of possession and distribution of images that depict children engaged in sex acts with adults, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan announced.

Ahr turned himself into investigators Wednesday morning and is set to be arraigned in the afternoon.

The child porn charges came about three weeks after authorities raided Ahr’s Meredith Avenue home.

Ahr hasn’t responded to NBC10’s past attempts for comment. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

The Democrat missed the board's Sept. 25 meeting following the raid of his home. No bio is submitted on his Radnor board page.

