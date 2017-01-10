An ROTC coordinator at North Penn High School in Montgomery County has been charged with allegedly having sex with a student on a few different occasions last year, police said.

The allegations came after three students came forward to police, according to a police complaint filed Tuesday.

Mark Miller, a retired Air Force officer who worked as the senior coordinator for the Reserve Officers Training Corp at the Towamencin high school, allegedly first had sex with the unidentified female student in a Lansdale parking lot Nov. 12, 2016, the complaint said.

On another day within the next month, Miller, 47, of Glenmoore, and the victim allegedly had sex again in the same parking lot, and a third sexual encounter allegedly occurred Dec. 10 at a Towamencin hotel, police said.

He has been charged with institutional sexual assault. It is unclear if he was arraigned and given bail.

North Penn High School issued a statement that indicated Miller resigned Dec. 15, 2016.

"Charges such as these against Miller are contrary to the core values that educators hold true and will never be tolerated in the North Penn School District," the statement read. "As always, North Penn High School has the staff and resources in place for students who may need extra support during this time. Students are commended for reporting and acting upon this serious issue."