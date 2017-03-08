A group of junior ROTC members at a Jersey Shore high school are trying to raise enough money to compete in a national competition but they need your help.

As of midday Wednesday, the Atlantic City High School Navy JROTC unit's GoFundMe page had raised around $9,500 of the $50,000 they needed to compete in the 2017 NJROTC Nationals Academic, Athletic & Drill Championship in Pensacola, Florida next month.

The 43 cadets of the AC High team need the money to cover expenses for the weekend trip.

"These young adults have earned the invitation through hard work and dedication, while maintaining high academic standards, and would be grateful for the opportunity to shine on a National platform," the GoFundMe Page said.

NBC10’s Ted Greenberg has more this afternoon on NBC10 News. Top News: Farmers Protest in Athens, China's Congress Starts