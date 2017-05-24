People trained in CPR could get the chance to save the life of a stranger nearby thanks to a new app being embraced in Montgomery County.

Burlington County has begun using Pulse Point, the app contacts CPR certified people who are close by in the event that someone goes into cardiac arrest. Matt DeLucia has the details on how the app and FREE CPR classes are helping saves lives.

The American Heart Association has everything you need to know about CPR and can help you find a training center near you.

The app is a partnership between Virtua and Burlington County.