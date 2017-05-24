 Montgomery County Using App to Help People Save a Life With CPR | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Montgomery County Using App to Help People Save a Life With CPR

By Dan Stamm

2 hours ago

People trained in CPR could get the chance to save the life of a stranger nearby thanks to a new app being embraced in Montgomery County.

Burlington County has begun using Pulse Point, the app contacts CPR certified people who are close by in the event that someone goes into cardiac arrest. Matt DeLucia has the details on how the app and FREE CPR classes are helping saves lives.

The American Heart Association has everything you need to know about CPR and can help you find a training center near you.

The app is a partnership between Virtua and Burlington County.

