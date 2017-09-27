Relief for Puerto Rico Takes Off From Philly

An American Airlines flight will take off from Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday packed with food, clothes, water and generators to help the victims of hurricane Maria. American Airlines capped the fees at $99 to make it possible for people who are reuniting with loved ones. NBC10's Pamela Osborne has more on the flight that is leaving for Puerto Rico.

For the second time since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico last week, a flight from Philadelphia took off to deliver supplies and bring back people struggling with a loss of electricity and other damage.

The first American Airlines flight out of Philadelphia International Airport took off for San Juan Friday morning with 30,000 pounds of relief supplies – including 9,000 bottles of water – on board. On Wednesday morning, Flight 2028 carried 31,000 pounds of bags and cargo, much intended to help people in Puerto Rico, American Airlines said.

Some of the items headed to Puerto Rico on the Wednesday flight included power generators.

American capped prices for flights from Philly directly to San Juan at $99 (the price is $128 with taxes added on) through Oct. 8 to make it less expensive for people to bring relief. American also waived size and weight restrictions and shipping costs to its own employees so that they could send large items to family and friends in Puerto Rico.

The "Operation Puerto Rico Strong" initiative is part of an effort to help people return to normal and to complete relief efforts in and out of San Juan, AA spokesman Justin Franco said.

People around the continental United States are raising money and sending goods to Puerto Rico after Maria left most of Puerto Rico’s 3.4 million people without power. Store shelves are bare as residents struggle to find food and especially water in the aftermath of the storm.

The flights to and from the island nation also gave people a chance to touch base with family as nearly 90 percent of cell sites remained down Tuesday.



NBC10 and Telemundo62 reporters and photographers are on their way to Puerto Rico.

NBC10 anchor Jim Rosenfield joined T62 reporters Alex Galarza and their photographers on the Philly flight to San Juan. The NBC10/T62 crew carried bags full of supplies to give to people struggling after the storm.



