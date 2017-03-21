The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau's headquarters in Washington, DC.

Federal corruption charges will be announced Tuesday afternoon against a public official at the federal building in Philadelphia, according to the Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey.

Scant details were released by federal law enforcement officials about the charges, other than describing them as “public corruption.” It also was not immediately clear why the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey -- and not the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Pennsylvania -- would announce the charges.

A spokesman for Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick could not immediately be reached for comment.

Officials with the FBI’s Philadelphia Division, the IRS Criminal Investigation Bureau’s Philadelphia Office and Homeland Security are also taking part in a 3 p.m. press conference at the William J. Green Federal Building at Sixth and Arch streets.