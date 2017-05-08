Trump Supporters, Protesters Rally Near NJ Golf Course

President Trump said Friday he would avoid New York and work out of his New Jersey golf club on the weekend to save the country money.

About 20 protesters held signs Saturday near the golf course where President Donald Trump was working.

The group was split about evenly between Trump protesters and supporters. They held opposing signs, but appeared to be civil.

Some held signs that read: "Dump Trump," "Make America Great Again," and "Not My President."

Most of the protesters were from Bedminster, a town of rolling hills and horse farms about 40 miles west of New York. Some others came from nearby Hackensack.

Trump has said he is working out of his New Jersey golf club to avoid causing a disruption in New York and to save taxpayers.

"Rather than causing a big disruption in N.Y.C., I will be working out of my home in Bedminster, N.J. this weekend. Also saves country money!" Trump tweeted after waking up for the first time as president at his Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster.

With a population of about 9,000 people, Bedminster has a police force of 16, including the chief.

A weekend trip by President-elect Trump in November cost nearly $4,000 in police overtime and the town has estimated it could spend $12,000 per day now that he's president to cover police overtime and emergency services.