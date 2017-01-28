A few dozen demonstrators hold signs and chant inside Philadelphia International Airport's International Arrivals Hall in protest of the Trump Administration's immigration executive order on Jan. 28, 2017. At least two families were turned away at customs and sent back to Syria, family tell NBC10. Other passengers were being detained at the airport, officials said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney arrived at Philly International Airport Saturday night to intervene on behalf of immigrants who are being detained.

An attorney with the ACLU of Pennsylvania told NBC10 that three adults from Qatar are being detained under an executive order signed Friday evening by President Donald Trump that immediately put restrictions on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily halted a refugee program for Syrian immigrants. Two Syrian families who arrived at Philly International Airport were also briefly detained Saturday and sent back on a return 18-hour flight to the Middle East.

Kenney condemned the incident in a released statement Saturday afternoon.

"By several accounts, these families waited months to obtain the proper documentation so they could come to our country legally," Kenney wrote. "And still, they were sent back to a war-torn nation that has used chemical warfare against its own people. The Trump administration very well may have just given these families a death sentence."

Protesters as well as Mayor Kenney gathered at Philly International Airport around 7 p.m. Another protest is scheduled to take place at the airport Sunday at 2 p.m.