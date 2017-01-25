Hundreds of protesters are dancing outside the Republican Policy Retreat in Center City.

The group gathered for a “Guerilla Dance Party” outside the Loews Philadelphia Hotel on 1200 Market Street where the retreat is taking place. The same group held a “Queer Dance Party” last Wednesday outside Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Washington, DC.

"The Republican Congressional Retreat is in town to make plans on how to steal our healthcare," protest organizers wrote. "As they try to take away our health care, to police Black, Brown, Trans and Queer bodies, to regulate our bodies, we’re here to say #WeAreQueer #WeAreHere #WeWillDance."

Market Street is currently closed at 12th Street due to the protest.

Both President Donald Trump and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning are expected to appear at the retreat Thursday. Another protest with an estimated 3,000 people, is expected to take place outside the Loews that day as well.