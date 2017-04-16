Prosecutors to Investigate Man Shot to Death by Police in NJ

Cell phone video shows a shootout between police and a man that shot and killed by an officer. Checkey Beckford reports.

Prosecutors said Saturday they are investigating a police shooting that killed a man in New Jersey.

The man, who was allegedly armed with a handgun, was shot Friday outside a home near Fulton Place and East 16th Street in Patterson, Passaic County prosecutors said.

A Paterson police officer fired his service weapon multiple times, prosecutors said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. A handgun was found at the scene, prosecutors said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office Shooting Response Team was investigating.

Rattled onlookers recorded video of Paterson police drawing their guns. At least 15 shots can be heard in the background.

The names of the officer and the man who was shot and killed have not been released.

The shooting is the second time a Paterson police officer has shot and killed a person since early March. Ramon Andrade, 37, was allegedly waving a knife when he was shot and injured by a Paterson officer on March 2. He died two weeks later.