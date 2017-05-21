Camers rolled as U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenant Artist Jones proposed to his girlfriend Loveleigh Dey Goode as she received her diploma during the Wilmington University commencement. Goode told NBC10 Jones planned everything with Wilmington University.

A great day became even greater for a Wilmington University graduate after her boyfriend who is serving in the U.S. Army proposed to her on stage moments after she received her diploma.

Loveleigh Dey Goode, 25, of Wilmington, Delaware walked on stage at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington for the Wilmington University Commencement Sunday. After taking her diploma she saw a familiar face walk towards her: her boyfriend of three years, U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Artist Jones, 31.

Goode told NBC10 she had thought Jones was still at his Army base in Germany. But it wasn’t the only surprise for her. Cameras rolled as Jones got down on one knee and proposed to her, causing the crowd to applaud and cheer. Goode told NBC10 Jones had planned everything with Wilmington University.

“I guess everyone knew about it except me,” she said while laughing.

Goode, who plans on pursuing her master’s degree and doctoral degree, said she met Jones in North Carolina while she was working at a coffee shop where he was studying. The two have been dating and traveling with one another ever since. Goode shared the keys to their successful relationship.

“I feel like communication, understanding and compromise are three things,” she said.

The couple already have a wedding date set for September in Wilmington, Delaware. Congratulations Loveleigh and Artist!

