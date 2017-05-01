34 Teens Arrested After Renting House for Prom Party | NBC 10 Philadelphia
34 Teens Arrested After Renting House for Prom Party

Police say they got a complaint about loud music, then found underage drinking inside

    (Published 22 minutes ago)

    Nearly three dozen New Jersey high school students were arrested for alleged underage drinking at a post-prom bash at a house in New York they had rented for the after-party, authorities say.

    Police got a noise complaint from someone on West Saugerties Road Friday around 8:20 p.m. and went to interview the person. When they got to the home, they could hear music blasting from a half-mile away, authorities said.

    Police tracked the music to a home on Manorville Road, which they learned had been rented to a group of kids from Wallington High School for a prom after-party. In total, 34 students between the ages of 17 to 19 were arrested for alleged underage drinking; they were released on desk appearance tickets.

    Authorities say some of the kids ran into the woods to escape cops, but officers chased after them and everyone was apprehended. 

    Saugerties Police say their investigation is ongoing and further criminal charges are pending. 

