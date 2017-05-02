Tree Strikes, Kills Dog After Falling on Home in Princeton

Officials say high winds likely caused a tree to fall on top of a home in Princeton, New Jersey Tuesday, striking and killing a family dog. SkyForce10 was above the scene. (Published 15 minutes ago)

A tree struck and killed a dog after it fell on top of a home in Princeton, New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the tree fell on top of a house on the 500 block of Mercer Road shortly before 4 p.m. The homeowner, who was inside at the time, was not hurt during the incident. A portion of the tree struck the man’s dog however and the animal died from his injuries.

The tree caused heavy damage to the house which is now uninhabitable. Officials believe heavy winds caused the tree to topple. The Princeton Fire Department, First Aid and Rescue Squad, Princeton Building Inspector and PSE&G all responded to the scene.