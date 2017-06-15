Preview of Pride Weekend in Philadelphia

Almost 50 years ago, Philadelphia played host to the first major LGBT rights protest. Now, the Pride Festival is back in Philly and will be taking over the streets this weekend.

The festivities kick off Friday with a party at 12th & Locust, where discounted tickets to the festival will be sold.

On Saturday, William Way will host a homecoming brunch to celebrate leadership in the LGBT community. The event will honor community leaders Ada Bello and Connie Lyford and a silent auction.

The annual parade will start in the “Gaybrohood” and make its way down to Penn’s Landing, where a celebration with live music, food and dancing will be waiting.

Tickets to the festival are $15 and can be purchased at Penns Landing. The parade is expected to bring over 25,000 people into the streets.