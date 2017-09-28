The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Out of the Darkness Walk in Philadelphia brings awareness to suicide prevention. SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Chances are you know someone who died by suicide or attempted to take their own life. You’re not alone.

In 2015, suicide claimed the lives of 44,193 people. That’s more than homicide and heart disease, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Pennsylvania, nearly three times as many people die by suicide every year as by violent crime.

Those numbers are increasing. But experts hope talking about suicide prevention and mental health will remove the stigma and encourage people to seek help before it’s too late.

This Sunday, the region comes together to do just that at the annual American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Out of the Darkness Walk. It will take place outside the Philadelphia Art Museum from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Teams from NBC10 and Telemundo 62 will join residents as they honor their loved ones and raise their voices.

The NBC10 family is committed to raising awareness. Earlier this year, we unveiled a groundbreaking series, Preventing Suicide: Breaking the Silence, on our website. The exclusive online content features experts, including members of AFSP, and survivors candidly sharing their experiences. NBC10 Reporter Vince Lattanzio, who spearheaded the project, will emcee Sunday’s walk.

